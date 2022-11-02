Overview

Dr. Tan Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Pham works at Stoneham Medical Group in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.