Dr. Tan Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tan Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tan Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Duong works at
Broadway Medical Office5449 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 878-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Tan Duong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1528091642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
