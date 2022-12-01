Dr. Tan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tan Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tan Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger1175 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-1093
-
2
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (800) 332-8901Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I had a fall at my home build site... which resulted in an ambulance ride to GWV. Scans showed several cervical fractures. Dr Chen and his staff took great care in explaining the situation and listing options.... Dr Chen operated the next day and I was home several days later. Procedure was a success and I am a very satisfied patient. Hats off to The Dr. and his staff
About Dr. Tan Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528603370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.