Dr. Tamuyen Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamuyen Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Skin Clinic & Surgery PC1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 207, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is so nice, very kind, professional, yet I just want to give her a big hug especially since I went to her with pain all over my body and stayed by my side in a vigorous follow-up process, both through visits and phone calls until I'm fully healed. The clinic is so beautiful and the staff is so kind! I would highly recommend Dr. Nguyen.
About Dr. Tamuyen Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710041686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.