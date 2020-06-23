Overview

Dr. Tamra Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Comprehensive Urologic Care in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.