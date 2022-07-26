Overview

Dr. Tammy Young, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo, Delta Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Lackey Memorial Hospital, Laird Hospital, Magee General Hospital, Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Champaign Dental Group in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.