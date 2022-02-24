See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Tammy Vu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tammy Vu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Vu works at Royal Oaks OB/GYN in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Oaks OB/GYN
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 210, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginosis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?

    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Vu is a kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and patient doctor. She addresses all of my needs and concerns in a non-judgemental way while empowering me to participate in my health care needs. I never have to wait long for appointments, usually within a week and when I’m in the office there are no long wait times. Kristy has worked there a long time and its like visiting an old friend! They now also offer genetic testing in-office, they do hereditary disease screening (for both pregnant and non-pregnant patients) as well as cancer mutations testing if you have a personal or family history of cancer. I love this office! Thank you for taking great care of me.
    Jessica — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tammy Vu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tammy Vu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vu to family and friends

    Dr. Vu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tammy Vu, MD.

    About Dr. Tammy Vu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578663167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tammy Vu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.