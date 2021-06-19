Overview

Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Vu works at Tricon Eye Care Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Farsightedness and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.