Dr. Tammy Vu, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Vu works at Tricon Eye Care Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Farsightedness and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tricon Eye Care Center PA
    6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Plano, TX 75024 (469) 467-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Pterygium
Farsightedness
Corneal Diseases
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Vu is very rude and to me she is not a professional doctor. Prior to my eye surgery I asked her questions but she got annoyed and said to me “I have other patients to see”. She rushed and did the Laser Iri-dotomy surgery on my left eye. When I went to her office for post-surgery follow up, she even didn’t bother to check my eyes. Some other doctor came to see me. Now. I ended up seeing lines, glares and halos. I wouldn’t recommend her any of my families and friends.
    — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Tammy Vu, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    1003829334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu has seen patients for Pterygium, Farsightedness and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

