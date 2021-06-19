Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Tricon Eye Care Center PA6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 467-8100
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vu is very rude and to me she is not a professional doctor. Prior to my eye surgery I asked her questions but she got annoyed and said to me “I have other patients to see”. She rushed and did the Laser Iri-dotomy surgery on my left eye. When I went to her office for post-surgery follow up, she even didn’t bother to check my eyes. Some other doctor came to see me. Now. I ended up seeing lines, glares and halos. I wouldn’t recommend her any of my families and friends.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1003829334
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Pterygium, Farsightedness and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
