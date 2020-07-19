Dr. Tammy Van Dine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Van Dine, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tammy Van Dine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Van Dine works at
Locations
South County Foot & Ankle1087 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 354-7966
East Side Clinical Laboratory1075 Smith St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 354-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Van Dine is knowledgeable, efficient and charming! She is straitforward, and beautifully balances a sense of humor while offering advice. You'll get the best of her skills when you're honest and follow directions!
About Dr. Tammy Van Dine, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851556328
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
