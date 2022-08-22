Overview

Dr. Tammy Taylor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tipp City, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Pediatric Group in Tipp City, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.