Dr. Tammy Roque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammy Roque, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denison, TX. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Med School
Dr. Roque works at
Locations
Denison Cancer Center5125 Texoma Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 868-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The very highest bedside manner. Dr. Roque takes whatever time necessary to explain the cancer status during treatment and follow up. And a nice person.
About Dr. Tammy Roque, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1376581330
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Med School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
