Dr. Tammy Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tammy Ramos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Tammy K. Ramos, M.D.9202 W Dodge Rd Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tammy Ramos, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235325614
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- New Eng Med Center Tufts
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.