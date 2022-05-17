See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Tammy Novak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tammy Novak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Novak works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Palatine, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NANI Buffalo Grove
    1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-8780
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Womancare
    355 W NORTHWEST HWY, Palatine, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 221-4700
  3. 3
    Womancare PC
    1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 221-2200
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adiana® Permanent Contraception Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 17, 2022
    Have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Novak, as well as the woman who helped with my ultrasound and biopsy in Arlington Heights, I wish I remembered her name. The way they both explained things is just amazing and I wish all medical professionals would take notes on how they do things. Dr. Novak also went out of her way to try and help me determine what’s going on with an issue I am having that has nothing to do with gynecology. She’s just awesome!
    Toni — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Tammy Novak, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376658682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education

