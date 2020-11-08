Dr. Tammy McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy McLean, MD
Dr. Tammy McLean, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
West Georgia Medical Associates6600 Whittlesey Blvd Unit A, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 323-3491
St Francis Center for Breast Health Radiologist LLC610 19th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
Dr. McLean is retiring in December 2020. I am sad to hear this.I wish her all the best in her retirement.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. McLean works at
