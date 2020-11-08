Overview

Dr. Tammy McLean, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. McLean works at West Georgia Medical Associates in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.