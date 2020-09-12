Overview

Dr. Tammy Leonard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Mary Washington Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.