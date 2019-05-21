See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Tammy Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tammy Lee, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tammy Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Office
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 637-8920
  2. 2
    Houston Office
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 637-8920
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    May 21, 2019
    I went to Dr. Lee for my robotic hernia surgery. Prior to the surgery she answered all my questions and concerns with synthetic vs bio mesh. She also clearly explained how the surgery would happen and the amount of pain to expect after the surgery. Within 3 days I was off of the prescribed pain meds and by the 10th day I was feeling 90% back to normal. I would definitely recommend her for robotic surgery. And if you have any questions about it go find her YouTube video on it.
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tammy Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tammy Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tammy Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Tammy Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275738858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tammy Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.