Overview

Dr. Tammy Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.