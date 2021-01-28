Dr. Tammy Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Tammy Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MountainView Women's Health3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellhealth Womens Specialty Care6850 N Durango Dr Ste 310, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 255-3547
-
3
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-red Rock Ste 3402880 N Tenaya Way Ste 340, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Dr. Tammy Kelly is absolutely awesome! She explains things in detail and she answered all my questions. She is very patient and sincerely cares about your needs. I will always recommend her!
About Dr. Tammy Kelly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710986997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.