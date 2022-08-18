Dr. Tammy Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammy Jacobs, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orem, UT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Orem Allergy & Immunology Office159 N 400 W Ste B8, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5918
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacods took the time to clearly explain my condition and the treatment options. She patiently answered our questions.
About Dr. Tammy Jacobs, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1538397518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.