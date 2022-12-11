Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammy Ho, MD
Dr. Tammy Ho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Newport Neurohospitalist Medical Group Inc500 Superior Ave Ste 305, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Ho spent time and drew for me my problem explaining very thoroughly what needs to be done
- 1003179128
