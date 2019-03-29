See All Allergists & Immunologists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med

Dr. Heinlymcculley works at McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center
    7676 AIRWAYS BLVD, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 536-7640
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. McCulley is an energetic physician who won me over when she walked through the door. She assessed my problems, asking me a lot of questions to rule things out before discussing treatment. Ther was not a staff member in her clinic that was not friendly and courteous.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD
    About Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609801000
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
