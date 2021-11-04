Dr. Gebo-Seaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO
Overview
Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3642Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Watson Clinic Llp South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 607-3642Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center1315 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 607-3642
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Desde su secretaria y todo su equipo muy amables y profesionales, super recomendada.
About Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
