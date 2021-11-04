See All Gastroenterologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO

Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. 

Dr. Gebo-Seaman works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clnc Llp
    2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3642
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Watson Clinic Llp South
    1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3642
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center
    1315 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Desde su secretaria y todo su equipo muy amables y profesionales, super recomendada.
    Dianaliss — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Tammy Gebo-Seaman, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730585068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gebo-Seaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gebo-Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gebo-Seaman works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gebo-Seaman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebo-Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebo-Seaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebo-Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebo-Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

