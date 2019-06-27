Overview

Dr. Tammy Finley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Finley works at Cornerstone Family Medicine in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.