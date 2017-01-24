Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD
Overview
Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Troutman works at
Locations
-
1
Cherokee Health Systems2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 544-0406
-
2
Scott & White Clinic Bcs Group1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 207-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troutman?
Terrific attitude and bedside manner. Dr. Feehan genuinely listens to our concerns and is happy to educate us on all the questions we have. As a new parent, this is SO helpful and comforting.
About Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841298031
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troutman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Troutman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.