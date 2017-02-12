Dr. Tammy Dupuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Dupuy, MD
Dr. Tammy Dupuy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Womans Hospital Anesthesiology100 Womans Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 927-1300
Woman's Gyn Oncology500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 515, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 216-3006
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Dupuy is a genuine caring person. You could not ask for a better doctor. She is highly intelligent and soothing during stressful times.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Dupuy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupuy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupuy has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vulvar Cancer and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupuy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupuy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupuy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.