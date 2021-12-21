Overview

Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Congelli works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Breast Lump and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.