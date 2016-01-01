Dr. Tammy Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammy Chi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chi works at
Locations
-
1
Los Robles Pediatric Medical Group299 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chi?
About Dr. Tammy Chi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003945585
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Children's Hospital - St. Louis
- St Louis Children's Hospital - St. Louis|St Louis Chldns Hospital
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University Of California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.