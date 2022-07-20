Dr. Tammy Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Tammy Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Tammy Baker MD2013 Highland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Baker! She is very knowledgeable and even offered to help me with issues outside of the GYN scope. I felt so comfortable and like I was talking to a friend. I had an issue that I originally went to my PCP about and my PCP never contacted me back and the nurse never scheduled an urgent appt for me. I contacted Dr. Baker and was brought in the next morning. I felt very cared for since she was booked solid that day and she worked me in (did not rush me). I work in a specialist's office and I can tell you that this is a rare find! Very appropriative of Dr. Baker and her staff!
About Dr. Tammy Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- University Of Kentucky
- Georgetown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
