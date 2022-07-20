See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Tammy Baker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tammy Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at TAMMY E BAKER MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tammy Baker MD
    2013 Highland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 522-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2022
    I love Dr. Baker! She is very knowledgeable and even offered to help me with issues outside of the GYN scope. I felt so comfortable and like I was talking to a friend. I had an issue that I originally went to my PCP about and my PCP never contacted me back and the nurse never scheduled an urgent appt for me. I contacted Dr. Baker and was brought in the next morning. I felt very cared for since she was booked solid that day and she worked me in (did not rush me). I work in a specialist's office and I can tell you that this is a rare find! Very appropriative of Dr. Baker and her staff!
    Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Tammy Baker, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407962558
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Georgetown
