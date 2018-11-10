Dr. Tammy Bailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Bailey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tammy Bailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schofield, WI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Quirt Family Dentistry3417 Schofield Ave, Schofield, WI 54476 Directions (715) 265-8717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Tammy Bailey, DDS
- Dentistry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073536579
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center of Cleveland
- VA Medical Center of Cleveland, General Practice Residency
- Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine
