Dr. Tammi Samman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Tammi Samman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Samman works at CLS Health - Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CLS Health Primary Care
    600 N Kobayashi Ste 213, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-1862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Peck-Samman is a very skilled physician. As my partner in my overall health regimen, she is extremely competent, an active listener, and explains everything in greatest detail. I now travel from Missouri City to her office in Webster, and would travel even further to be in her very competent, capable, professional care. Dr. Peck-Samman treats me like family, and I trust her completely, and am so grateful that she is my primary care physician.
    Linda Jenkins — May 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tammi Samman, MD
    About Dr. Tammi Samman, MD

    Internal Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English
    1639420003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Des Moines University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammi Samman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samman works at CLS Health - Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Samman’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Samman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

