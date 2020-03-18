Overview

Dr. Tamjeed Arshad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Arshad works at Jackson Clinic Cardiology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.