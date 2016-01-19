Dr. Tamis Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamis Bright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamis Bright, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Dr. Bright works at
Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205
-
2
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 544-1200Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bright is great. She tells you just how it is, good or bad, so be prepared to hear it. You may not like it, but it is for your own good. The clinic wait times need A LOT of work!!
About Dr. Tamis Bright, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1871533372
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- U Tex San Antonio
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
