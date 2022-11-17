Dr. Tamir Tawfik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawfik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamir Tawfik, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamir Tawfik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Tawfik works at
Locations
Meridien Thoracic Surgery1610 Route 88 Ste 203, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 455-8640
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology300 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 455-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!! Dr. Tawfik was superb with his skill, bedside manner and had such sweetness and patience with me and my family. I could not have asked for a better dr . to perform my surgery. He was an angel sent me . THANK YOU Dr. Tawfik.
About Dr. Tamir Tawfik, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1962799221
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawfik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawfik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawfik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawfik has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawfik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawfik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawfik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawfik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawfik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.