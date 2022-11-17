Overview

Dr. Tamir Tawfik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Tawfik works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.