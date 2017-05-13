See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Yonkers, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Tamir Kharouba, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamir Kharouba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    880 Mile Square Rd, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 207-7600
  2. 2
    Naomi Kunin MD PC
    2150 Central Park Ave Ste 208, Yonkers, NY 10710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 562-4612

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 13, 2017
    Ive been seeing him for over 10 years. I cant reach him now. He is the best DOCTOR ive ever known. One of a kind!
    Mike Dinivere in Bronx, NY — May 13, 2017
    About Dr. Tamir Kharouba, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1679675839
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Co Med Ctr/NY Med Coll
    • New York Medical College
    • University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
    • Syracuse University
