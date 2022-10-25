Dr. Tamir Hersonskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersonskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamir Hersonskey, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamir Hersonskey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with University of Illinois Hospital
Dr. Hersonskey works at
Locations
Presence Health Partners301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-4367Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 436-7303
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment was very favorable. Dr. Hersonskey immediately explained that surgery was needed, the sooner the better. He was able to schedule the surgery for the next day. St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet was very accommodating and the surgery was performed on time and I was released the next day within 24 hours of the surgery.
About Dr. Tamir Hersonskey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1629025663
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hersonskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hersonskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hersonskey has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hersonskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersonskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersonskey.
