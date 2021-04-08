Overview

Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Bloom works at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.