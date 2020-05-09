Dr. Tamir Ben-Menachem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-Menachem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamir Ben-Menachem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamir Ben-Menachem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Ben-Menachem works at
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Ben-Menachem was very professional and thorough. He also rescheduled my appointment to an earlier date cause he was concerned. I also had to see a ENT Doctor and was immediately put in contact with one, who I saw the next day . Dr. Ben and his staff were great.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538246509
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
