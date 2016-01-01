Overview

Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Nazif works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.