Dr. Tamim Al-Kharrat, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Al-Kharrat works at North Atlanta Nephrology, LLC in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.