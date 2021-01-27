Dr. Tamilla Fork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamilla Fork, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamilla Fork, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Fork since 2010. Dr. Fork has been professional, compassionate and extremely spot on with diagnoses 100% of the time. she takes time with me and I have never felt rushed. Her staff is both professional and dependable. I have recommended her many times and all were happy with her as well.
About Dr. Tamilla Fork, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fork has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fork accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fork has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fork on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fork. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fork.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.