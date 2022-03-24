Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Selitsky works at
Locations
-
1
Tamila Selitsky, OB-GYN P.C.660 92nd St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 680-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selitsky?
Dr. Selitsky has been my GYN for at least 5 years and has helped me with various needs. In addition, she diligently monitored a cyst that eventually became a complex mass, requiring an expedited MRI and treatment. She is highly observant and caring, taking the time to answer all questions. Sometimes there is a wait time to be seen, but her standard of service far exceeds the wait time.
About Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1306981535
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selitsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selitsky works at
Dr. Selitsky has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selitsky speaks Hebrew and Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Selitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.