Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Jackson works at CHIROPRACTIC & THERAPY CTR in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.