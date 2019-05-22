Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
1
Southern New England Home Care1423 Chapel St Ste 2B, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 752-0706
2
Alan P. Friedler D.m.d. P.c.419 Whalley Ave Ste 101, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 752-0706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has always had a positive experience with Dr Jackson. We have never waited long and the office staff has always been friendly.
About Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.