Dr. Tamika Webb-Detiege, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Temple University School of Medicine



Dr. Webb-Detiege works at Medical Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.