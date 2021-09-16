See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Tamika Sea, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamika Sea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Sea works at Advanced Women's Care Center in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Women's Care Center
    290 Country Club Dr Ste 210, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 667-2235
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tamika Sea, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235376658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamika Sea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sea works at Advanced Women's Care Center in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sea’s profile.

    Dr. Sea has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

