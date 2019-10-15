Overview

Dr. Tamika Mayo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mayo works at Mayo Medical Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.