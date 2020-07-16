Overview

Dr. Tamika Lott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson.



Dr. Lott works at Healthserve Community Health Clinic in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.