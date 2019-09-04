Dr. Tamika Phyfer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phyfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamika Phyfer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamika Phyfer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Phyfer works at
Healthcare Partners595 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 566-5500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always has taken great care of me and I will follow her as my primary doctor wherever she goes!!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750505095
Dr. Phyfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phyfer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phyfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Phyfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phyfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phyfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phyfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.