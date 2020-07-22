Overview

Dr. Tamie Babb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Babb works at Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.