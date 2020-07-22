Dr. Tamie Babb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamie Babb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamie Babb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Babb works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 341C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience, first visit, not only with Dr. Babb and her assistant but the front desk staff were great. I’m hearing disabled and with the masks communication is challenging but they all were sensitive to it, helpful and I left feeling confident in my new doctor. If you like pink, you’ll love this office - the color makes you smile!
About Dr. Tamie Babb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336172410
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma University
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
