Dr. Tami Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Health Science Ctr.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
CareNow - Frisco - West301 MAIN ST, Frisco, TX 75036 Directions (972) 335-0030
Dfw Neuropathy919 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (682) 323-5904
Roberts Health PLLC10670 N Central Expy Ste 513, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 702-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- National Health Access (NHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tami Roberts, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306882477
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR MED CTR - GARLAND
- Univ Of Tx Health Science Ctr
- Austin College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.