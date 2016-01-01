See All Family Doctors in Frisco, TX
Dr. Tami Roberts, MD

Family Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tami Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Health Science Ctr.

Dr. Roberts works at CareNow - Frisco - West in Frisco, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareNow - Frisco - West
    301 MAIN ST, Frisco, TX 75036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 335-0030
  2. 2
    Dfw Neuropathy
    919 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 323-5904
  3. 3
    Roberts Health PLLC
    10670 N Central Expy Ste 513, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 702-3444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • National Health Access (NHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tami Roberts, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306882477
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR MED CTR - GARLAND
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Health Science Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tami Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

