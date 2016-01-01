See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Tami De Araujo, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tami De Araujo, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Catolica De Sao Paulo.

Dr. De Araujo works at Womens Care Florida Llp in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Care Florida Llp
    100 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tami De Araujo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306891981
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Catolica De Sao Paulo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tami De Araujo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Araujo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Araujo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Araujo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Araujo works at Womens Care Florida Llp in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. De Araujo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Araujo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Araujo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Araujo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Araujo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

