Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Chavis works at Tamerla D Chavis MD in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.